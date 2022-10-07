Bhopal: Wildlife Week programme ends at Van Vihar, winners of competitions presented awards

Bhopal: Volunteers paint faces during Wildlife Week at Van Vihar National Park on Friday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The winner students of various competitions held during the Wild Life Forest Week were felicitated during the function held at Van Vihar, Bhopal on Friday. Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah felicitated the winners and praised their talent. During state level Wildlife Week, students of around 200 schools visited Van Vihar.

In Painting Competition held for students of Class 1-5, Himanshu Patil bagged the first prize, Arush Asudani clinched second prize and Devansh bagged third prize respectively. In the painting competition held for students of Class 6-8, Jahabia Hasan got first prize, Tanvi Rai received second prize and third prize went to Parul Prabha.

In the category of painting competition for students of Class 9-12, Priya Yadav bagged first prize, Munner Fatima got second prize and third prize was given to Vehan.

In the open category of painting competition, Vijay Gaharwar came on first position, Richa Shakya on second position and Prasang Soni on third position respectively. Under the painting competition organised for specially disabled children (Divyagng), Kanish received first prize while Shantanu Dwivide got second prize. Third prize was jointly given to Nikita and Arav Sharma respectively.

In Palm Painting Open Competition, Richa Shakya won the first prize, second prize by Ankita and third prize by Pratibha Singh respectively. In Mehandi open category competition, Rakhi got the first prize, Shanu Rajput received second prize and Anamika bagged third prize respectively.

In Photography Junior Category competition, Jai Tripathi clinched first prize, Priyansh Gupta got second prize and Prasoon received third prize respectively. In photography senior category competition, Kshitiz Patle bagged first prize, Manish Soni second prize and Salil Jain third prize respectively. In face painting competition (open category), Aman Khan came on first position, Richa Shakya and Kanak Vishwakarma on second position and Komal Batham on third position respectively.

Read Also Mumbai: Central Railway paints faces of AC local rakes yellow to curb visibility issues