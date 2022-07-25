Mumbai: Central Railway paints faces of AC local rakes yellow to curb visibility issues (Representative Photo) | ANI

The Central Railway is painting the faces of all its AC local trains yellow, like the regular trains. The move came after the gang men and those working on tracks complained about not being able to spot the train approaching due to the silver face.

A report in Mid-day quoted a senior official saying that the painting of the trains' faces has been undertaken as safety measure. They further added that two trains are currently being painted.

The official explained that the paint takes a few days to dry before trains can be used. Since the railways recently received a spare train, they are now undertaking the work and finish it at the earliest.

The report quoted a member of commuter association that the train will also look more attractive with brighter colours.

The Central Railway had five AC rakes while they were operating four AC rakes. They presently are running 56 AC local services. According to figures, the CR sees an average of 730 commuters travelling inside the AC locals per service.

AC local services across the city

The first AC local plied in Mumbai since December 25, 2017 on Western Railway. Meanwhile, before the pandemic CR plied one ac local in regular service on trans-harbour line.

Due to underwhelming response for AC locals in harbour and transharbour lines, CR shifted it to main line.

In the coming weeks, Mumbai will get two more AC local rakes which will be divided between Central and Western Railways. This wouldmean that at least 20 more local services will be added to the system.