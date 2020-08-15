Bhopal: Wholesale markets to remain functional on Independence Day

Unlike every year, thok Bazar (wholesale market) of grocery items is functional in the state capital on August 15. However, Sunday will be a complete lockdown uniformally in the state.

With markets, retail shops are also open on Independence Day.

Earlier, it was a 5-day plan for markets in Bhopal and lockdown on Saturday and Sunday but now markets remain open from Monday to Saturday and a total lockdown is observed on Sunday to check the spread of coronavirus.

Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Markets have been shut in pandemic time. So on this Indepedence Day, we have decided to keep the market open in the interest of people.”