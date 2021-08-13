Bhopal: Who composed the National Anthem? BJPYM state unit chief draws a blank, aide comes as face saver

BHOPAL : State President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Vaibhav Pawar fumbled and started looking to his friends for help when a journalist asked him to name the composer of the National Anthem.

The BJYM state chief Vaibhav Pawar was briefing media at BJP headquarters on Friday about the programme the Morcha would organise on the occasion of 75th anniversary of India’s freedom.

During a media briefing, a journalist asked Pawar who composed the National Anthem. Pawar could not answer the question and started looking to his colleagues sharing dais with him.

Bankim Chandra Chaterjee has written, isn’t it, whispered the BJYM chief to his colleague sitting next to him in the press conference. The person replied Ravindra Nath Tagore.

The video cameras recorded it and the clip went viral on social media in no time.

BJYM state president Pawar had invited media to brief on the programme that BJYM would be organising on the 75th Independence Day. All members of the BJYM will sing the national anthem at 7.50 am.

Hypocrisy of BJYM exposed: YC

Congress was quick to grab the opportunity. Spokesperson of Youth Congress Vivek Tripathi said that the hypocrisy of BJYM has been exposed. ‘Kuch aata na jaata, Jai Bharat Mata (They know nothing but chant slogans for motherland),’ said Tripathi.

“We invite the BJYM state president to the Congress office to teach him details about the country and national anthem. BJP’s culture is exposed,’ he added.

Spokesperson of Congress, Syed Zaffar tweeted that BJYM is a new student of hypocrisy that BJP teaches.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:43 PM IST