Bhopal Weather Update: Nullahs overflow, water enters police station

The second spell of rain on Friday night that lasted till Saturday submerged the areas around nullahs. Besides colonies and houses, rainwater gushed inside a police station in old Bhopal. The policemen in Eitkhedi police station stood out as rain water spread inside the premises.

As many as 150 people of 45 families were shifted from Samardha Tola village in a school nearby Misrod. The water from a nearby nullah submerged their shanties on Saturday morning. The district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) teams shifted over 80 families from Damkheda B sector to a nearby school. Most residents were shifted to a school on August 22 but returned to their shanties when water receded.

Heavy rain derailed normal life as shopkeepers in old Bhopal shifted their belongings inside after nullahs over flowed and submerged roads. The areas affected by heavy rain were power substation at JP Nagar, Kamali temple’s basement at bus stand, Ayodhya Bypass B sector, Bawadia Kalan, Danish Kunj at Kolar Road, Sadhu Waswani school, Shiv Nagar, Kalyan Nagar, Chhola, Bal Vihar Road, Saifia College Road, CTO Bairagarh, Nariyalkheda, Hoshangabad Road, MP Nagar. In Damkheda A sector, a wall collapsed but no casualty was reported.C A wall collapsed in Jahangiya school on Saturday but no casualty was reported.

45 families relocated

The district administration launched rescue work in Samardha where the nullah overflowed and shanties were submerged. About 45 families were shifted to a school.