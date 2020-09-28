Bhopal: Wearing masks is the only way to keep corona at bay, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Wearing masks is the only way to keep corona at bay, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Putting on visors is a type of vaccine, he said. Chouhan appealed to people to wash their hands with soap several times to fight down the pandemic.

Handling the virus is a new challenge before the world, he said, adding that, nobody knows anything about the disease whose intensity has frightened everyone.

The doctors, nurses and health officials who served people by risking their own lives have performed a yeoman’s service, Chouhan said.

He greeted and thanked the doctors and paramedical staff on behalf of eight crore people of the state for their service.

The chief minister made the above statement at a function to honour the corona warriors in Minto Hall in the state capital on Monday.

There is of course financial problems, but it will not come in the way of fighting the pandemic, he said.

There will be not dearth of doctors, paramedical staff and that of resources to deal with Covid-19, he said, adding that, the state is continuously building medical colleges.

He also interacted with the corona warriors. All doctors and health officials have been given digital certificates for their services.

In isolation for six months: CMHO

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wanted to know from the chief medical and health officer of Morena, Dr Ajit Mishra, whether his family members tell him to leave medical profession because of the fear of corona.

Mishra said he isolated himself in home for six months to keep his family members healthy. Chouhan appreciated him.

We will overwhelm corona: Epidemiologist

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wanted to know from an epidemiologist in Indore Anshul Mishra how she feels about the data she gathers for reporting. Anshul said she had studied epidemiology, but she came across it for the first time. When the chief minister wanted to know about her pledge, she said, “We will overwhelm the pandemic.”