Bhopal: We will tide over third wave, says CM as he launches precaution dose drive

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday expressed confidence that state will succeed in combating the third wave of corona with peopleís cooperation.

The chief minister was addressing the citizens who are above 60 years of age and frontline workers at Primary Health Centre located in Professor Colony on Monday where he launched the precaution dose campaign.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Santosh Shukla, Aanganwadi workers Manorama Tomar and Husn Bano were vaccinated in presence of chief minister.

The war against Covid will be won only with the cooperation of the people. Vaccination is the most effective way to protect against corona, Chouhan added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided protection to citizens from corona by providing free vaccine. Now, teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18, frontline workers, brothers and sisters above 60 years are also being given protection against corona, he added.

He said with everyoneís cooperation, vaccination mega drive was successful. So far, 96.16 per cent citizens have been given the first dose of vaccine and 94 per cent citizens have been given both doses. 40.38 per cent of children have also been inoculated, Chouhan remarked.

Congratulating people of the state for getting inoculated, he said it has become easier to face third wave. According to chief minister, infected persons are recovering at home due to which beds in hospitals are empty and oxygen is also not needed.

The chief minister took stock of vaccination drive of the elderly and frontline workers at the vaccination centre and took selfies with them.

The Madhya Pradesh health department started administering the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers and co-morbid people aged 60 and above on Monday, with Bhopal collector and other senior officials taking their jabs.

A special camp for healthcare and frontline workers was organised at the collector's office in the state capital Bhopal.

Collector Avinash Lavania and Inspector General (Bhopal rural) Irshad Wali were among those who took the precaution dose at the camp.

The drive to administer the precaution doses to eligible people was also going on at the Pandit Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurveda College in Bhopal, as well as other places across the state.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:45 PM IST