Bhopal: We will strike work if.. warn junior doctors to press for their demand of hike in stipend

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junior doctors, the backbone of Hamidia Hosptial, have warned of strike if government does not accept their demands. They have said they will stop doing emergency service and Covid related work.

Junior doctors, who are running parallel OPD as mark of protest, have sought time from state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang to resolve the issue.

They have demanded 18 per cent hike in stipend. Their other demands include abolition of provision to work in rural areas and payment of Rs 10,000 to Junior Doctors’ Association, which chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced. They have been running parallel OPD and Monday is the last day to operate it.

JUDA president Dr Arvind Mina said members have sought time to meet state medical education minister to address their concerns. “Our demands are genuine and government should take initiative to settle the issue,” he added.