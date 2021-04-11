Bhopal: Junior doctors, medical teachers seek time from minister to settle their demands

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junior doctors and Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers Association have sought time from state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang to settle their demands.

Junior doctors are running parallel OPD as mark of protest. They have demanded 18 per cent hike in stipend. The other demands include abolition of provision for work in rural areas and payment of Rs 10,000 to JUDA, which chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised earlier. Parallel OPD will run till April 12.

JUDA president Dr Arvind Mina said they have sought time to meet the minister. “But no one has contacted us from government side,” he added.

Besides, Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers Association members are going on strike to protest against transfer of Dr KK Kaware and Dr Sajiv Gaur outside Bhopal. After talk with minister, they had postponed the strike. But their demand has not been met so far.