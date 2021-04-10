​Indore: Junior doctor succumbs to Covid-19​, JDA strike continues

Indore

Amid the ongoing battle against COVID-19, one more doctor succumbed to the deadly disease on Saturday.

Dr Deepak Singh, intern ​at MGM Medical College, struggled for life for seven days in Superspeciality Hospital but ​died. He had over 90 per​ ​cent infection and the Junior Doctors’ Association had appealed to the Dean of MGM Medical College and Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma to provide an ECMO machine for him.

“We asked the administration to airlift our patient or to provide him with an ECMO machine which is not available in any government institution in the state. Our seniors and the Dean tried their level best to provide emergency facilities to the patient but couldn’t save him,” President of Junior Doctors’ Association Dr Prakhar Choudhary said.

Dr Singh was the resident of Satna and had joined MGM Medical College for MBBS in 2010. His father is a farmer and he was the eldest among his siblings.

Kamal Nath demands to consider him as CORONA Yoddha

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath appealed to the state government to consider Dr Singh as Corona Yoddha and to provide monetary help to his family. He also paid tribute to the deceased through his tweet.

Strike of Jr Docs continued

Strike of Junior Doctors continued in MY Hospital on Saturday.

President of Junior Doctors’ Association Dr Prakhar Choudhary said, “During strike they are running parallel OPD in the hospital to facilitate the patients. We don’t want to create trouble for patents in tough times but we don’t have any option.”

He said that they didn’t get a stipend for the last three months and their ​earlier demands were also not met.

“We will run parallel OPD till April 12 and will put our demands before the Minister of Medical Education. We will strike emergency work and COVID duties as well if our demands were not met on April 12,” Choudhary added.