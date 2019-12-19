Bhopal: We shunned Jinnah’s Pak & chose Gandhi’s India, says MLA Arif Masood

BHOPAL: The historic Iqbal Maidan in the state capital on Wednesday witnessed of thousands including youth, women, students and people cutting across religion, class and creed gathering to raise their voice in protest against Union Government’s proposal for nationwide NRC (National Register of Citizens) and recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act.

The crowd swelled so much that traffic in old city was completely thrown out of gear for hours.

Key speakers at the protest included ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, Congress MLA Arif Masood and popular poet Imran Pratapgarhi.

“When we achieved freedom we did not go with Jinnah to Pakistan but preferred to stay in Gandhi’s India,” said Congress MLA Arif Masood. He said that there is no need to worry about NRC as nobody has rights to question our citizenship.

Solidarity with students: The crowd that gathered at Iqbal Maidan also expressed their solidarity with the students protests underway held in various educational institutions across India and condemned the police brutality, at the behest of Union government, against the students in Jamia, DU and AMU.

‘Would prefer to stay in detention camp than prove my citizenship’

Imran Pratapgarhi used his poetic talent to explaining difference between patriotism and nationalism and recited some popular couplets on the issue. He said that he would prefer to stay in a detention camp than to provide proof of his citizenship. “I was born here and have equal rights over everything in this country as any other person of any faith,” said Pratapgarhi.

‘I will fight against ‘anti-constitutional black law’ till last breath’

Digvijaya Singh pledging support for the cause said that he would fight against the ‘anti-constitutional black law’ till his last breath.

“The constitution ensures no discrimination on the basis of religion, caste or creed. No political party has authority to change the constitution and all citizens have rights to enjoy things guaranteed in constitution,” said Singh.