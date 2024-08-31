CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers and workers in the state capital Bhopal and informed them about the upcoming party's membership drive.

The meeting was organised at booth number 111 of Dakshin Paschim assembly seat in Hindi Bhavan in Bhopal. CM Yadav said that the party has set a target of making 1.5 crore members under the party's membership drive.

"I am happy that the Bharatiya Janata Party is running a big membership campaign, and because of this, meetings are being held today in over 10.5 lakh booths across the country to start the membership campaign. In Madhya Pradesh alone, meetings are being held simultaneously at 64,871 booths. Today, I myself came to hold a meeting of party workers at booth number 111 of Dakshin Paschim assembly seat in the city," CM Yadav told reporters.

"I am very happy that the workers of the BJP are full of enthusiasm and energy for the membership drive and we will all move forward for our set target. We have set a target of making 1.5 crore members in the state. I am confident that the way planning has been made among our workers, the party would step forward to make members from all sections of the society," the CM said.

He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not only the biggest democratic party in the world but also in power in the biggest democracy across the globe. Continuous work for poor welfare is going on in the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read Also Vande Bharat Express Likely To Run From Bhopal To Lucknow From October

"The way India is creating ideals in front of the world to build its credibility, it is always enticing everyone and creating a different kind of environment. I am happy that under the leadership of PM Modi, our government is also continuously moving forward with developmental work. The government should become employment-orientated; industry should be established here therefore, regional industry conclaves are being organised in various divisions of the state," the CM said.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to launch a nationwide membership drive from September 2. Party sources said that Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 will be launched in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 in the national capital.