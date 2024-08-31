 Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel Continues To Be Under Medical Care At AIIMS-Bhopal, Was Admitted Four Days Ago After Complaining Of Fever
According to the AIIMS health bulletin, his condition is stable, and his health is being vigilantly monitored

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel is still undergoing treatment in AIIMS Bhopal. He was admitted to AIIMS Bhopal on 27th August 2024 after complaining of fever. He is currently under the supervision of expert doctors.

According to the AIIMS health bulletin, his condition is stable, and his health is being vigilantly monitored. The Governor is eating and resting normally, which is ensuring smooth recovery. The medical team of AIIMS Bhopal is monitoring the health of Patel round the clock so that the best medical care can be provided to him.

Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhopal, has assured that the medical team is taking all necessary precautions and following best treatment practices in looking after the health of  the governor. He said, The governor is under our close observation, and we are providing him the best possible care. His condition is improving steadily, and we are hoping for his speedy recovery.” 

All about Mangubhai Patel

Mangubhai Patel is a tribal leader from Gujarat and has been a Member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly since 1990 to 2017. He has also worked as minister in the Gujarat cabinet. Patel, currently serving as the 19th Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

