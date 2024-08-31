Vande Bharat Express Likely To Run From Bhopal To Lucknow From October

Vande Bharat Express | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A good news for the passengers! Vande Bharat Express is likely to commence on the Bhopal-Lucknow route in October. This will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to pass via Bhopal division.

This train will have over 500 chair seats across eight coaches. The timings, stops, and other details of the train schedule are yet to be released by the railways.

As of now, three Vande Bharat Express trains have been started in Madhya Pradesh. First, Vande Bharat connecting Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station to Hazrat Nizamuddin was flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3, 2023. Other Vande Bharat trains ply between Indore to Nagpur and Rani Kamlapati to Rewa.

Sleeper Vande Bharat Trains likely by year-end

According to sources, railways will soon launch two Vande Bharat trains, connecting Bhopal to Patna and one on route to Mumbai. The decision has been taken owing to the good response received by the passengers.

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will have 16 coaches each, which will include 11 AC 3 tier coaches, 4 AC 2 tier coaches, and one AC First coach. This train will have a total passenger capacity of 800, of which 611 passengers can travel in AC 3 tier, 188 passengers in AC 2 tier, and 24 passengers in AC First.