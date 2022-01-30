Bhopal: We don’t believe it is normal cold till RT-PCR tests negative, say doctors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of patients in Out Patient Department (OPD) in government hospitals has risen by 30% in the state. The patients come with symptoms of mild fever, cough and cold. The doctors said people should not take normal cold and cough lightly.

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Arvind Rai said patients in OPD has increased by 30% in Hamidia Hospital and same is all over state due to cold wave. There are more patients with cold and cough compared to other diseases. “Hamidia Hospital receives 2,000 patients in OPD everyday. The figure is now 3,000,” he added.

Dr ID Chaurasia, former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, said, “Cold wave has enhanced cold and cough. People should take extra precaution as it is pandemic time. If cold and cough persists for two to three days, people should consult doctors and go for RT-PCR test.”

Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD, pulmonary medicine, Gandhi Medical College, said despite knowing that cold and cough is due to cold weather, people should not take it lightly. They should go for RT-PCR test. “We do not believe that it is normal cold and cough till RT-PCR test report is negative,” he added.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:45 AM IST