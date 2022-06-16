Bhopal: WCR’s pre-monsoon drive; Drain cleaning speeds up to prevent water-logging on tracks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Making all necessary preparations in advance, Bhopal divisional railway administration has intensified drain cleaning drive to ensure that there is no water stagnation on railway tracks during monsoon. It would enable rain water to flow out through the drains and the operations continue smoothly.

The public sector company RVNL, which is working on the third line, has been instructed to do all necessary work before the rains, such as un-interrupted flow of water under bridges, laying stones for strength at both ends of bridges, and removing stones from deep places. Instructions have been given to execute the plan according to Railway officials.

In the division, wherever the railway track passes through the cuttings of high mountains, the work of drain cleaning is being done so that rain water does not come on railway tracks.

Cleaning of drains made in long and high cuttings and removal of large stones falling in the cuttings is being done so that rain water does not come on railway tracks and flows easily through the drains built on the side of the track along 22 km on the Shivpuri-Gwalior rail corridor of the division.

Similarly, pre-monsoonal caution drives are being run by all the concerned departments of the division, under which fall the level crossing gates, rail bridges, railway paths, safety and security related resources, OHE line, allied equipment and signal system, etc.

They are being thoroughly inspected and maintenance is being done as per requirement, so that there is no possibility of any defect in them during rains and railway operations continue smoothly. For use in the event of excessive rain in the division, sand and stones, ballast etc., are being kept in place in goods train bogies.