Bhopal: More than 8,000 RTE applications on Day One

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

More than 8,000 online applications were received for admissions to schools under the Right to

Education Act for session 2022-23 on the first day on Wednesday.

More than 7,000 children have applied for admission to Class one in private schools. Director

Rajya Shiksha Kendra CMD Dhanaraju S said that it is due to the parents; awareness that such a large number of online applications have been received on the first day.

Till evening, 8,132 have submitted the applications of their children through online kiosks.

online applications for admission in RTE can be made till 30 June. In this regard, the format of online application form has been made available on RTE portal

www.educationportal.mp.gov.in/Rte Portal.

Any one document related to eligibility has to be uploaded along with the application. Seats will be allotted to students in private schools through online lottery on July 5 in a transparent manner, Dhanaraju said.