Bhopal: Waterlogging in Teela Jamalpur, BMC negligence comes to fore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents complained of waterlogging in Teela Jamalpur area of state capital on Wednesday.

The waterlogging was reported on Wednesday afternoon. As per local residents, the overhead tank was leaking for which the civic body was immediately informed.

As per the information, BMC employees emptied the tank to identify the primary cause of leakage. According to local residents, the water was released, which led to logging on roads. The water entered people’s houses.

BMC Water Works Department superintendent engineer AR Pawar claimed that they have resolved the problem and people will the regular water supply from Thursday.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:19 PM IST