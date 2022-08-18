e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Voluntary Blood Donation Camp at Military Hospital by Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Thursday, August 18, 2022
article-image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to commemorate 75 Years of India’s Independence, a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp was organised at Military Hospital Bhopal under the aegis of Sudarshan Chakra Corps on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by Maj Gen SI D’cunha, GOC, Paschim Madhya Pradesh Sub Area. The Blood Donation Camp was planned and organized under supervision of Brigadier Vivek Vasdev, Commandant Military Hospital Bhopal in association with the Blood Bank of Hamidia hospital, Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. A lecture was also delivered on the importance and technical aspects of Blood donation by Major Nidhi Rathi Pathologist.

A total of 91 serving personel of Bhopal Military Station donated blood in the camp.

The blood was handed over to Blood Bank of Gandhi Medical College for storage and further utilization for the patients.

