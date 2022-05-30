e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Vivek Tankha files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha

Three seats of Rajya Sabha are falling vacant in MP. According to the strength of the BJP and Congress, two seats are of BJP and one seat is of Congress. The tenure of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha is coming to an end on 29 June 2022.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Vivek Tankha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and lawyer Vivek Tankha filed nomination papers for Rajya Sabha in the presence of PCC Chief Kamal Nath on Monday. Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, former speaker NP Prajapati, Tarun Bhanot were also present with him. Earlier, former Union Minister and former State Congress President Arun Yadav reached Bhopal on Monday.

Three seats of Rajya Sabha are falling vacant in MP. According to the strength of the BJP and Congress, two seats are of BJP and one seat is of Congress. The tenure of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha is coming to an end on 29 June 2022.

During filing of the nomination, he was accompanied by Kamleshwar Patel, Jitu Patwari, Kantilal Bhuria. Digvijay Singh was conspicuous by his absence.

After filing nomination papers, Tankha said that he had been fighting for the rights of the SC, ST and the OBCs at various levels and specially in the Supreme Court.

“I am the first Kashmiri Pandit to be sent to the Rajya Sabha and that too by the Congress. I presented a private bill in the Rajya Sabha to make a law for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. I will keep on fighting for the rights of dalits and the deprived,” said Tankha.

Read Also
Bhopal: State BJP to begin 15-day campaign to mark 8 years of Modi govt
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Vivek Tankha files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha

RECENT STORIES

Watch video: Black ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait; chaos ensues

Watch video: Black ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait; chaos ensues

Russian troops enter outskirts of key city in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas

Russian troops enter outskirts of key city in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas

UPSC 2021 results: Women top the civil services exam

UPSC 2021 results: Women top the civil services exam

Indore: Case registered against son and father for raping minor girl, threatening family

Indore: Case registered against son and father for raping minor girl, threatening family

1993 Mumbai blasts: 4 accused sent to judicial custody

1993 Mumbai blasts: 4 accused sent to judicial custody