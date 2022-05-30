Bhopal: Vivek Tankha files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha

Vivek Tankha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and lawyer Vivek Tankha filed nomination papers for Rajya Sabha in the presence of PCC Chief Kamal Nath on Monday. Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, former speaker NP Prajapati, Tarun Bhanot were also present with him. Earlier, former Union Minister and former State Congress President Arun Yadav reached Bhopal on Monday.

Three seats of Rajya Sabha are falling vacant in MP. According to the strength of the BJP and Congress, two seats are of BJP and one seat is of Congress. The tenure of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha is coming to an end on 29 June 2022.

During filing of the nomination, he was accompanied by Kamleshwar Patel, Jitu Patwari, Kantilal Bhuria. Digvijay Singh was conspicuous by his absence.

After filing nomination papers, Tankha said that he had been fighting for the rights of the SC, ST and the OBCs at various levels and specially in the Supreme Court.

“I am the first Kashmiri Pandit to be sent to the Rajya Sabha and that too by the Congress. I presented a private bill in the Rajya Sabha to make a law for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. I will keep on fighting for the rights of dalits and the deprived,” said Tankha.