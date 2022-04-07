Bhopal: Visit Manas Bhawan, return home with box of books

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): You visit Manas Bhawan where a book fair began on Thursday and return home with a box of books.

The fair, being organised by Kitab Lover, will continue till April 10. The name of the fair is Load the Box and the purpose of organising it is to create reading habits among people and to keep children away from social media.

Visitors at book fair in Bhopal | FP

The organisation has been holding the fair for the past three years. At the fair, a visitor is given a box and asked to fill it with books.

According to director of the organisation Harpreet Singh, so long as the box remains flat, one can take as many books as possible by paying a fixed price for each book.

This year, the fair began from Indore, she further said.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:16 PM IST