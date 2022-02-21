Bhopal: Vishwas Sarang inspects newly constructed blocks of Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Monday inspected the newly constructed buildings of Hamidia hospital and instructed Project Implementation Unit (PIU) officials to speed up the work and to complete the work within the time limit.

Sarang also inspected the control room and Biochemistry Lab at the Hospital. According to reports OPD of three departments started running in the new building of the hospital on a trial basis from Monday.

Sarang said. “This is the dream project of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Make Hamidia Hospital tidy and well equipped.” Adding that the plan of the old building should also be prepared.

Sarang talked with the parents of the children who were admitted in the Hospital. Sarang also had a discussion with the students. He informed that an entertainment room would be prepared in all the medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh. It would have facilities of sports activities, cafeteria, library and separate television room etc.

Sarang also held a meeting with the hospital management and concerned officials after inspecting the newly constructed buildings. Sarang directed officials to ensure availability of adequate beds and to set up medicine distribution centers in the newly constructed block of the hospital according to the guidelines of NMC and the requirement of the patients.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:41 PM IST