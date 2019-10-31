Bhopal: Vishwa Rang; 1st Indian festival of literature and arts on Nov 4

BHOPAL: ‘Vishwa Rang’ the first Indian festival of literature and arts in Hindi and Indian languages, being organised by Rabindranath Tagore University, will be inaugurated by Governor Lalji Tandon on November 4 at Ravindra Bhawan.

Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Santosh Chaubey gave the information at a persss conference held in the state capital and said that the 7-day festival will be held at three venues – Ravindra Bhawan, Bharat Bhawan and Minto Hall.

He said that the former President, Pranab Mukherjee, and Governor of UP Anandiben Patel will also grace the festival.

“This is a first of a kind initiative by any educational institution in India. There would be 60 sessions to discuss literature, culture, cinema, education, media, environment and other important topics. This festival will also give a chance to the transgender poets to recite their poetry,” he added.

Mukesh Verma, the editor of Kathadesh, said that Vishwa-Rang will also witness the Vanmali Katha Samman ceremony to honour outstanding work of creators.

The audience will get a chance to listen to artists like Usha Ganguly, Prabhakar Kolte, Kishwar Dassai, Chitra Mudgal, Dhananjay Verma, Mamta Kalia, Usha Kiran Khan, Asgha Wajahat, Davendraraj Ankur, Liladhar Mandloi, Kailash Chandra Pant, Abid Surti, Divik Ramshe, Prabhu Joshi, Rajeev Verma, Gundecha Bandhu, Sheenkaf Nizam, C. Radhakrishnan, Dhruva Jyoti Borha, Or , George Zitters, Dr. Rameshchandra Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Irshad Kamil, Swanand Kirkire, Rajendra Gupta, Jyoti Kapru, Jayatam Dashemukh, Sachchidanand Jashey, Rahat Indouri, Wasim Barlevi, Nusrat Mahendi and Nagin Tanveer.