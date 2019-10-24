Bhopal: Viral infection causing seasonal flu

BHOPAL: The change of weather has lead to the increase in the opd at the hospitals with people reporting similar symptoms.

Medical Superintendent (Hamidia Hospital) Dr AK Shrivastava said, “Health problems like throat infects, cold and cough, breathing congestion and fever, are due to viral infection. It is general perception that with change in weather, allergy is developed but it is due to viral. People should consult their physicians for proper medication.”

Secondly, mosquito born disease like Dengue, malaria are also on rise so people should not take any medicine without consulting doctors. Whatever be the situation, they should first consult doctor before consuming medicines otherwise, situation become complicated, Hamidia MS added.

Roads are being repaired in the state capital on war footing so people are inhaling dust and getting infected. Before repairing, dust is removed from roads so entire area is filled with dust and with inhalation of dust, people develop sneezing and cough. And then, it people develop viral.

Similarly, there is change in weather. Earlier it was dry spell after withdrawal of monsoon but all of a sudden there is drop in temperature with cloudy weather. This kind of change in weather has developed viral infections in people.