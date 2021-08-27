Bhopal: Villagers get jabs under mobility van’s headlight

BHOPAL: COVID Vaccination was carried out under the light of mobility van's head light in Bhutkhedi village of Jhabua during Vaccination Mahabhiyan-2. According to report, Bhutkhedi villagers refused to get the jabs. After vaccinators informed higher ups, block medical officer Dr GS Chouhan and other members of the team rushed to the spot to convince the villagers.Removing misconceptions of villagers proved to be a time-consuming exercise. By the time villagers realized importance of vaccination, it was already dark. In absence of power supply, the doctors decided to administer the jabs under mobility van's headlight.

Block medical officer, Ranapura, Dr GS Chouhan said, " Villagers were not ready for vaccination so we had to convince them during the maha-abhiyan. It consumed lots of time. Ultimately, we succeeded in convincing them.They were later vaccinated under mobility van's headlight in Bhutkhedi village under Bhutkhedi Panchayat."

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:32 PM IST