Bhopal: ‘Vikas Yatra is BJP’s self-appraisal, no connect with ground reality’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former union minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri on Wednesday said that BJP’s Vikas Yatra was its self-appraisal and it had no connection with ground reality.

Mounting attack on BJP’s Vikas Yatra, Congress leaders held press conference at every district headquarters and pointed out failures of the state government.

Talking to media persons in Bhopal, Pachouri said, “Government is bearing expenses of Vikas Yatra. This is tax payers’ money, which is being used. In this Yatra, even BJP leader are exposing reality of government.”

In Chhindwara, former chief minister Kamal Nath, his son and MP Nakul Nath held a joint press conference. “Costly ration, cheap liquor. This is the motto of state government. Vikas Yatra is opposed by people in the state. At 160 places, protests surfaced. This is misuse of money, police, power by BJP leaders,” Kamal Nath said. He alleged that there was no financial allocation for schemes like Ladli Bahen Yojana announced by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Read Also Bhopal: Vidisha police arrest 4 for thrashing youth

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)