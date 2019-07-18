Bhopal: Vijaylaxmi Sadho to do way with specific ideology prevailing in culture department

BHOPAL: The minister of culture department Vijaylaxmi Sadho wants to do away with the specific ideology prevailing in the department for the past 15 years. A budget of Rs 226 crore presented for the department in the assembly, on Wednesday.

“We will work with an open mind and the culture department which was working for 15 years on a particular ideology will not be continued anymore,” the minister said while addressing the House.

Taking exception to the remark, former speaker Sitasharan Sharma asked, “Which ideology you are talking about, clarify”. As other BJP legislators joined him objecting minister’s remark, members of the treasury benches came in support of Sadho.

Interestingly, the opposition members demanded resumption of some of the programmes which were discontinued by the their own BJP government.

The minister said that the government has made provisions to set up Kishore Kumar Memorial in Khandwa and upgrade Lata Mangeshkar award from national to international level.

To celebrate the Mahatma Gandhi 150 birth anniversary year the programmes like workshop, painting workshop, film award, and others will be held, said minister.

To secure and conserve the tribal culture in Dindori, Sheopur and in Chhindwara the Baiga, Sharia and Bharia culture centres will be established.

For the first time the regional museum will be setup focusing on the culture of Bundelkhand, Malwa, Nimar, Bhaghelkhand and Chambal.

In the field of literature, the awards will be constituted in the names of prominent writers including Shiv Mangal Singh Suman, Dushyant Kumar, Bal Kavi Bairagi and Vitthal Bhai Patel.

In the Bharat Bhawan the work of research, documentation and preservation will be undertaken, said Sadho.