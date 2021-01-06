Bhopal: Victory Flame reaches police headquarters

Bhopal: The Victory Flame reached the police headquarters (PHQ) here on Wednesday and DGP Vivek Johri welcomed the flame.

The Victory Flame was displayed and team captain explained its significance. The south cardinal-direction Victory Flame will be in Bhopal till January 14, 2021, and commemorative events will be conducted for the audience.

The DGP said, “We’re proud to be part of the Victory Flame and we welcome the Flame with honour and respect. We salute the war veterans who wrote history with their own hands.” He added that the Victory Flame showed the gallantry of our soldiers, their skills and courage.

On the occasion, the staff of the PHQ and other army officials were also present.