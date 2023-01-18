Bhopal: Vedic maths, ancient water system, old values prescribed for college students

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The undergraduate students in Madhya Pradesh will study Vedic mathematics, water principles of ancient India and moral values of the days of yore from the next academic session.

The Higher Education Department (HED) is coming up with a new syllabus for 83 subjects Under the National Education Policy.

The “Bharatiya Gyan Parampara” is going to be a portion of syllabus of each subject which is being prepared by Higher Education Department for the 3rd year of graduation course. Nevertheless, such subjects were not part of the syllabus of any course.

The HED has so far prepared a syllabus for 66 subjects. The syllabus of remaining subjects would be prepared within a fortnight.

The syllabus is also giving place to those unknown historical places or those people who have done good work in different streams. So far, these historical places or good works of noted people have not find place in the text books of higher studies.

“ This time, we have also introduced practical in subjects which were theoretical earlier. There would be practical in MA English,” said an academic working with National Education Policy cell of Higher Education Department.

Higher Education Department has also promoted experiential learning in theoretical subjects. Internship and apprentice has also been ushered in the syllabus.

Besides this, 35 vocational subjects based on the industrial skill have been developed for the syllabus. Of these 35 vocational subjects, 25 subjects are based on 8 sectors of skill.

More interestingly, Madhya Pradesh folk dances were never part of the syllabus of higher education department but they have been incorporated in the new syllabus. Under the new arrangement of the education system, student from science stream can opt to study folk dance.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh is the leading state in implementing National Education Policy. Under the policy, it had already prepared syllabus for first and second year course of graduation.

OSD for Higher Education Department, Dheerendra Shukla said to ‘Free Press’ that syllabus emphasis on “Bharatiya Gyan Parampara”. Effort has been made to include those people in syllabus of National Education Policy who have done good works in history, literature etc. Historical places which have so far not find place in syllabus would also have a place in the new syllabus.

Earlier, Bharatiya Gyan Parampara was included in first and second year courses and same thing would be done in third year course.