Bhopal: Van Vihar’s butterfly park to have facelift

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities at Van Vihar National Park have decided to upgrade the butterfly park so that the number of butterflies can increase. The butterfly park is one of the major attractions for the visitors. Van Vihar director Padampriya Balakrishnan told Free Press that efforts for extensive landscaping were underway to attract more butterflies of different species.

As per last census, there were 62 species of butterfly at park. By developing the butterfly park, the authorities of Van Vihar are hopeful that butterflies of other species would get attracted. The upgrading work will continue for few more days.

Meanwhile, more CCTV cameras have been installed at the park. Van Vihar Director Padampriya Balakrishnan said that 30 new modern cameras had been installed inside the park in addition to existing ones. Van Vihar has more than 40 modern cameras.

The Van Vihar authorities decided to have additional CCTV cameras after two mischievous youths stoned a tiger resting inside the enclosure. The video of the incident was shared by actress Ravina Tandon and had gone viral.