Bhopal: Van Vihar to hire 25 volunteers for one year

Van Vihar National Park Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the lines of some other big Zoo’s of the country including the one in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Bhopal Van Vihar National Park is going to rope in volunteers.

These volunteers, who would be like Zoo ambassadors, will help zoo management, assist them in holding various competitions and other activities. This would also help Van Vihar in developing a separate workforce. A total 25 volunteers would be hired from an age group of 22 to 40 years for a period of one year.

Van Vihar director, Padampriya Balakrishnan said that volunteers are hired in other Zoos of the country and the same model is being implemented in Bhopal Van Vihar.

These volunteers will be given jackets and a badge. If they serve for four to five hours then a food packet would also be provided to them.

No remuneration would be given to them other than the expenditure of travel from home to Van Vihar. After one year, their performance would be reviewed and a decision on continuing their services would be taken.

In selection for volunteer service, preference would be given to those who have interest in wildlife, biology etc and who have served in NCC.

After selection, a two-day training would be imparted to them on upkeep of animals and how to behave with the visitors. They would also manage the crowd (of visitors) and handle the visiting students who are coming to take part in different competitions and events.