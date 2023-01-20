Bhopal: 2-year after escaping from jail, convict falls into police net

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal crime branch on Friday claimed to have arrested a man who had fled from jail two years ago. The officials said that the man identified as Lakshman Singh (32), was awarded one year imprisonment in November 2020 in a cheque bounce case. He had escaped from jail in 2021.

Singh had allegedly stolen a sedan car from Ashoka Garden on Monday, after which, the car owner Dinesh Thote had lodged a police complaint. On Thursday night, crime branch officials received a tip-off about a suspicious- looking man trying to sell a white-coloured car, which appeared to have been stolen. Officials rushed to the spot and nabbed the man, who identified himself as Lakshman Singh. He confessed to having stolen the car. He was thereafter taken into custody. The man, who has as many as 50 cases against him, told police that he had escaped from jail in 2021.

