e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CRISP trains 250 SC, ST youths in different skills

Bhopal: CRISP trains 250 SC, ST youths in different skills

"We did this to make SC youths a part of the main eco-system," says Shrikant Patil, Managing Director of CRISP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ in letter and spirit, the Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP), Bhopal, organised a free three-month skill development training programme for 250 youths of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in various disciplines. The convocation ceremony for the trained youths of the programme will be held on January 23 in Samanvay Bhawan. The chief guest of the convocation ceremony will be Governor Mangubhai Patel. He will distribute certificates to students.

CRISP organised a three-month residential training programme to make the SC and ST youths self-reliant. This programme was divided into two batches. The first batch was trained from June to September, and the second batch from October to January 2023.

In this training program, students were trained in 8 disciplines, including industrial automation, CNC (computerised numerical control) operator, graphic designer, assistant fashion designer, junior software developer, network engineer, assistant cameraman, and automotive service technician. These disciplines were prescribed by the MP Council of Employment and Training (MAPCET).

Read Also
Bhopal: Van Vihar National Park to install cameras at 14 locations
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Poor performance of Congress wings annoys Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Poor performance of Congress wings annoys Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Former chief minister Uma Bharti raises issue of illegal mining, says it is challenge for...

Bhopal: Former chief minister Uma Bharti raises issue of illegal mining, says it is challenge for...

Ananj Mandi scam: E-mandi secretary, trader among six get 7 years RI

Ananj Mandi scam: E-mandi secretary, trader among six get 7 years RI

Bhopal: BJP, Congress come face to face over Vikas Yatras

Bhopal: BJP, Congress come face to face over Vikas Yatras

CHAMKI FEVER: NHM seeks 5 lakh doses against JEV

CHAMKI FEVER: NHM seeks 5 lakh doses against JEV