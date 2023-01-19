Bhopal: CRISP trains 250 SC, ST youths in different skills

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ in letter and spirit, the Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP), Bhopal, organised a free three-month skill development training programme for 250 youths of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in various disciplines. The convocation ceremony for the trained youths of the programme will be held on January 23 in Samanvay Bhawan. The chief guest of the convocation ceremony will be Governor Mangubhai Patel. He will distribute certificates to students.

CRISP organised a three-month residential training programme to make the SC and ST youths self-reliant. This programme was divided into two batches. The first batch was trained from June to September, and the second batch from October to January 2023.

In this training program, students were trained in 8 disciplines, including industrial automation, CNC (computerised numerical control) operator, graphic designer, assistant fashion designer, junior software developer, network engineer, assistant cameraman, and automotive service technician. These disciplines were prescribed by the MP Council of Employment and Training (MAPCET).

