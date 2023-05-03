 Bhopal: Van Vihar gets 30 more cameras to keep an eye on mischievous elements; Butterfly Park under upgradation
The move comes after two mischievous youths allegedly threw stone at a tiger resting inside the enclosure

Updated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To keep a close eye on the mischievous elements, Van Vihar National Park has added 30 more advanced cameras in the premises.

Van Vihar Director Padampriya Balakrishnan said that as many as 30 new modern cameras have been installed inside the park in addition to the already existing cameras, pushing up the total count to 40.

The move comes after two mischievous youths allegedly threw stone at a tiger resting inside the enclosure. The video of this incident was shared by famous actress Raveena Tandon during her Bhopal visit and it went viral on the social media. 

Butterfly Park to be upgraded

The Van Vihar National Park authorities has decided to upgrade the butterfly park to attract more tourists.

In an interaction with the Free Press, Van Vihar Director Padampriya Balakrishnan said that works to upgrade the butterfly park is on since last two days. Efforts are being made to increase the flora and fauna to woo butterflies. This way Van Vihar can have a wide variety of butterflies.

In the last butterfly census, there were around 62 species of butterfly.

