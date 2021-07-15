Inoculation drive in MP: Bhopal leads with 27K vaccinations

BHOPAL: The overall vaccination tally crossed 2.5 crore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, registering 25,002,216. On Thursday, 428,839 vaccination doses were administered at 2,092 vaccination centres in Madhya Pradesh. First dose increased to 21,016,816 and second dose tally went to 3,985,400.

Bhopal led with 27,403 vaccinations, followed by Dhar with 26,440, Chhindwara with 22,749 and Khargone with 22,212 in the inoculation drive conducted on Thursday. Nineteen centres (session sites) have been set up at private hospitals, while the rest of the centres have been set up at government hospitals.

Similarly, Morena reported 21,272 vaccinations. Satna reported 19,044 and Balaghat 18,101. Betul reported 14,768 vaccinations, Chhatarpur 16,579 and Mandsaur 16,270, while Bhind reported 15,345. Seoni reported 14,384 vaccinations, while Katni and Narsingpur reported 12,155 and 12,519 vaccinations, respectively. Tikamgarh and Barwani reported 13,233 and 13, 393 vaccinations, respectively, while Damoh reported 11, 984, Jhabua 13,499 and Indore reported 1,237.

The second dose tally went up to 3,971,300 lakh, while the first dose tally went up to 20,929,785 crore in the state. The vaccination tally of the 18-plus category went up to 12,507,801 crore in the state, while the tally of the above-45 category went up to 7,291,433. The vaccination tally of 60-plus category beneficiaries went up to 5,101,851 in the state. The vaccination tally of males went up to 13,764,236, while the vaccination tally of females went up to 11,132,482.

According to the National Health Mission, the main focus is on the second dose as it is trailing quite behind the first dose tally in the state. However, both the doses are being administered. Due to a shortage of vaccines, the vaccination process was quite slow and low since 10-15 days.