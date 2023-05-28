Bhopal: Urdu adaptation of Moliere’s play The Miser entertains audience

A scene from the play | FP pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kanjoos, an Urdu adaptation of classic French comedy, The Miser (L’Avare), penned by Moliere, was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening.

Directed by Sarfaraz Hassan, the play deals with different dimensions of selfishness prevailing in society. It was presented by Association of Cinema and Television Artists (ACTA). Hazrat Aawara translated the play into Urdu.

The hilarious play revolves around a Muslim family of Bhopal. The main character Mirza,70, is a miser. Not only his children but even his servants, friends and neighbours too bear the brunt of his miserliness. The play ends with many interesting scenes in which Nasir is identified as the lost son of Nawab.

Prakash Mishra as Mirza Rahul Kushwaha, Nasir Ketki Ashda as Azara, Shubham Sen as Farukh and Priyam Jain as Alfoo were in lead roles. Suggestive sets, props, costume, lights and music were used to highlight the moods of the play. Harshvardhan Singh Rajpur designed lights and make-ups by Narendra Singh Rajput.

It was part of the fourth-day of the five-day 14th Srijan Mahotsav Natya and Samman, organised by Young's Theater Foundation, which organised the fest in memory of fifth Sarsanghchalak late Sudarshan .

Besides, a felicitation ceremony was also held. Adil Khan, Deepanshu Sahu, Aman Malak and Priyam Jain were feted with Rang Yuvayan Samman 2023 for best acting, management , music, singing and lights design. A play, Rope, will be staged on Monday evening.