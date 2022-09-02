Bhopal: Urban administration and development commissioner orders action against illegal construction

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development Department, Nikunj Shrivastava, has asked all the municipal commissioners to prevent illegal construction and identify buildings, specially multi-storeyed structures in urban areas that have been raised without sanctioned map and permission. Immediate action should be taken against them, he stated.

Citing Madhya Pradesh Land Development Rules, 2012, having provisions for inspection on completion of various levels of works, he said that there was a provision of inspection by technical squad of civic bodies.

He directed to identify all illegal construction by September 20 and to take action as per provision of the Act. The report of action taken should be sent to Directorate by September 20 and by seventh date of every month, report of last month should be sent in fixed format. This information should be also provided to Directorate through email ID.