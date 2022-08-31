Goa: Ex-sarpanch in dock for illegal construction on comunidade land

Rice fields in Moira village, Goa | Wikimedia Commons

Mapusa: In the past as sarpanch of Moira, Oswald Cordeiro had stopped several illegal constructions in the village. But now the boot is on the other foot, as the Moira comunidade has alleged that the former sarpanch is undertaking illegal construction in comunidade land.

In a written complaint in the first week of August, the president of the Moira comunidade Rui Da Gama said that the former sarpanch has been carrying out construction work in survey no 64/1 (8) without obtaining Town & Country Planning licence nor a licence of the Moira panchayat.

Based on the complaint, the then administrator of Moira panchayat issued a stop notice to the ex-sarpanch directing him to stop the ongoing work and produce valid permission issued by the authorities, failing which further action will be initiated against him under the Goa Panchayat Raj Act.

According to the comunidade authorities, the former sarpanch ignored the stop work notice of the panchayat and continued carrying out construction work at the site.

The comunidade president then shot another letter to the newly elected sarpanch of the village, on August 27, stating that in spite of the stop work notice, Cordeiro was continuing with illegal civil work in the property without necessary permissions.

“The former sarpanch is now erecting a sidewall after completing the plint area. Kindly, direct to stop work and conduct panchanama and demolish the structure at the earliest,” Da Gama said.

Interestingly, despite owning a house, the same comunidade had granted Cordeiro a plot for construction of a house several years back.

As per the comunidade code the construction of the house has to be carried out within four years of the allotment of the plot, which Cordeiro had failed to do.

In the meantime, the comunidade in its annual general meeting (AGM) passed a resolution that all unused plots should be reverted back to the comunidade.

Da Gama said taking advantage of the Chaturthi holidays and the absence of officials, the former sarpanch will carry out the construction work at breakneck speed and may even complete it.

Meanwhile, Moira Sarpanch, Sagar Naik appeared to be in no hurry stating that the complaint of Moira comunidade will be deliberated only after the completion of the Chaturthi festival.

“The panchayat body is likely to meet on September 8 when the matter will be discussed and an appropriate decision taken,” Naik said.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.