Bhopal: Unrepaired roads exposing people to health hazard

BHOPAL: With the spell of dry weather, the damaged roads are exposing people to the health hazard.

Pulmonologist advised residents to have cover mouth and nose with wet cotton to ward of the ill effects as it absorbs dusts.

They assert that consistent and prolonged exposure to the dust due to damaged roads may cause serious health hazard especially to persons in the state capital who are allergic to dust.

Dr Lokendra Dave, pulmonologist Gandhi Medical College, said, “Dust is very harmful for throat, lungs, and eyes. Commuters should use wet handkerchief on nose and mouth. Human health risk depends on quantum of exposure to dust. Prolong exposure leads to severe problems particularly in lungs and throat. People may even feel burning sensation in eyes.”

Repairs of road have to be completed by November 30 in the state. Due to heavy rains, many roads have developed pits and potholes. Now these potholes are giving rise to dust when vehicles ply on these roads.

Agencies concerned are yet to repair most of the roads in the developing colonies. Problem is more serious in colonies where roads that were inundated with mud during the rainy season. For now residents in these areas have no option but to face the health hazard.