Bhopal: Unit set up to treat black fungal infection becomes functional at Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A unit set up for treatment of black fungus has become functional in Hamidia Hospital. The doctors from four departments - ENT, ophthalmology, neurology and medicine - will serve in the unit.

Earlier, patients were moving from pillar to post for treatment and it is big relief for black fungal infected patients that treatment facility is available. Neurologist Dr ID Chaurasia said, “A separate ward has started functioning for black fungus treatment in Hamidia Hospital. Other public hospitals should also start treatment so that burden of Hamidia Hospital reduces.”

A similar unit has also been set up in Jabalpur medical college hospital. Four patients have died so far. Fifteen cases of black fungal infection have been confirmed in Jabalpur medical college hospital, which gets patients from nearby areas of district. Few days back, an Itarsi-based doctor Dr Pratap Verma lost vision due to infection in Hoshangabad while undergoing treatment.