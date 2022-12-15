Bhopal: Uma Bharati targets officials, gives advice to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharati has been taking the state government to task for sale of liquor, but now, she has targeted the officials.

Uma quoted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who said the officials paint a rosy picture about everything at the time of giving presentation, but the truth is far from what they depict, which is correct.

Uma said the party should depend on its workers, legislators, members of Parliament and on its organisation.

The party workers should be the eyes, bureaucracy the hands, government the legs and the chief minister should be the face and, only then, the truth will be observed; and the roots of development will be stronger, she said.

The former chief minister said she had come across a few facts during her visit across the state.

There was no light at a square in Amarkantak, she said, adding that when she called up the Chief Minister’s Office, the lights were installed.

Although the officials said the lights had gone out of order just a day before her visit, the truth was that there were not lights at the square for over a month, she said.

In Dindori and Shahpur, the liquor shop is within 50 meters of a school and, despite the Chief Minister’s instructions, the outlet was not removed, Uma said.