Bhopal: ASI preparing for visit of delegates to UNESCO sites

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has started preparations for the visit of delegates from G20 nations to Khajuraho, Bhimbetka, Sanchi and Mandu in Madhya Pradesh in January-February next year. The idea is to help them ‘experience India’ and to introduce them to the rich past of the state.

The group comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA - and the European Union (EU). India has taken over the presidency of G20 from December 1 this year.

All the four sites are under the protection of the ASI and barring Mandu, all are UNESCO World Heritage sites. They represent different slices of the history of the state: Bhimbetka (prehistoric), Sanchi (ancient) and Khajuraho and Mandu (medieval).

Superintending archaeologist, ASI, Bhopal Circle, Manuj Kurmi, told the Free Press that preparations for the visits had begun from November. “Our Director General has already visited the state,” he said.

Kurmi said that the meetings of the delegates will be held in Bhopal, Indore and Khajuraho. “They will be visiting Bhimbetka and Sanchi on 19-20 January, Mandu on February 13-14 and Khajuraho on February 23,” he said, adding that all these sites were illuminated with the colours of G20 from December 1-7 this year.