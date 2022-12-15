G20 Summit: Traffic to be slow on key roads

Mumbai: In view of the security arrangements made for the G-20 Summit which started in the city from Dec 13, the traffic police has issued an advisory, alerting citizens to avoid designated routes till Dec 16 so that they aren't inconvenienced.

The traffic police have appealed to take alternative routes as traffic movement will be slow on a few roads. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said, “We are also ensuring that there is no inconvenience to the public during this period.”

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be slow between 8.30am to 10am between Bandra, Kherwadi and BKC. Same will be the case for Kherwadi, Bandra, Haji Ali, Pedder Road, Marine Drive, Air India, Regal Circle between 5.30pm to 11pm.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said, “We are holding the first G20 Summit in Mumbai between Dec 13 and 16. Security and traffic arrangements have been made for this. We are also ensuring that the public isn't inconvenienced.”