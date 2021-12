Bhopal: U-16 girls’ team announced for Inter-Divisional Cricket Championship

Bhopal: Bhopal cricket association announced the team for Under-16 Girls’ Inter-Divisional Cricket Championship on Friday.

Shreya Dixit has been selected as the captain, Vaishnavi Gupta as vice captain and Shubhi Dubey as wicketkeeper of Bhopal division team, Ketaki Koranne told Free Press.

The team comprises Kavya Sharma, Aashma Sahu, Hansika Kirar, Charu Sharma, Suditi Vashisht, Anushka Dubey, Prerna Singh, Ritika Sharma, Nikita Sharma, Shanvi Mandloi and Vanshika Prajapati. Shiva Mishra is the second wicketkeeper.

Ritika Ahirvar, Tvisha Mohare, Zikra Khan, Siddhi Thakur, Anvi Shrivastava, Mansa Rathore and Pratishtha Sen have been kept in standby.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 07:20 PM IST