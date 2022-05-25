Bhopal: Two smart handwashing stations launched to prevent Covid spread

Bhopal: State-of-the-art Smart Handwashing Station was inaugurated on Wednesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A global initiative of WHO, UNICEF along with MANIT have developed a state-of-the-art Smart Handwashing Station to facilitate Hand Hygiene for All (HH4A).

The strategic partnership took place amid Covid-19 under the technical team of MANIT that developed two “SmartIot Sensor –based Handwashing Station” which are also equipped with nudging cues to facilitate evidence-based handwashing with soap interventions for behavioural change.

The two Smart Handwashing Stations were installed at Naveen Secondary School, Chunabhatti and Community Healthcare Centre at Chunabhatti, Kolar Road in the city on Tuesday.

Besides the inaugural function, a workshop was organised to make people aware of the stations. The participants were from various industries, healthcare facilities, schools, institutions. They are the stakeholders in hand hygiene for all partnerships.

The purpose of this collaborative effort was to prioritise hand hygiene for students, teachers, parents, patients and healthcare staff for prevention of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases and sensitise the industries to uptake the hand hygiene initiative and scale up by adopting the design and development.

Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh, Margaret Gwada was the chief guest. Director, MANIT, Bhopal N S Raghuwanshi and dignitaries from Rajya Shiksha Kendra, National Health Mission were also present.

Gwada said, “I congratulate all stakeholders who have carved a way to marry technology with humanitarian development and have set an example for the country. UNICEF and its global and local partners have always played a significant role in creating platforms to exchange ideas and promote adoptable solutions and continue to do so.

The IoT based system offers a universal model with in-built child-friendly features that aim to promote hand hygiene for all. It also encourages water conservation while pushing for improved behaviour by nudging the users in appropriate situation.