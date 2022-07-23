Bhopal: Two sluice gates of Bhadbhada Dam opened after Upper Lake attains Full Tank Level

#WATCH | Water released from the Bhadbhada Dam after Badi Jheel Lake in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh reaches its full capacity pic.twitter.com/vJ0Kwx3zEL — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

Two sluice gates of Bhadbhada dam were opened on Saturday after Upper Lake attained Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1666.80 ft.

Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang, Mayor Malti Rai and others were present on the occasion as the gates were thrown open and the water gushed out in ferocious manner offering a visual spectacle for locals.

Sarang speaking to the media said, “As it rained heavily and Kolansh River swelled, we decided to open sluice gates in noon.”

Ajay Solanki, BMC official, said, “Two gates-- no 5 and no 6 have been opened after Upper Lake attained FTL 1666.80 ft.”

In 2006, 11 gates were opened at one go while in August of 2020, 10 gates were opened at one go after gap of 14 years, officials added.

The Bhadbhada dam has a set of 11 sluice gates at the south-east corner of Upper lake in Bhopal. It was constructed in 1965. The gates are used to control the outflow of water from the lake to Kaliasot river, and are usually opened only when the city receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon season.

To add, the city in last 24 hours was under an incessant spell of rains which ultimately stopped this afternoon.