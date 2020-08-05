Bhopal: Two sisters meet watery grave in Kolar water-filled mining pit

BHOPAL: Two sisters drowned inside a water-filled mining pit at Kolar while bathing on Tuesday. Kolar police and a team of NDRF fished out the bodies of the two minors after a seven-hour long search.
The girls - twelve-year-old Manshi Meena and nine-year-old Suman 9 - went to the mining pit filled with rain water to take a dip. The girls, residents of Sohagpur village, studied in a nearby state-run school.
Kolar police said the girls’ father Praan Meena is a labourer and had gone to work on the day. The two minors left their home in the afternoon but never returned. When Meena returned home, his wife informed him that the girls have not returned. The family and others first looked for the girls in the area but on not finding them anywhere, they approached police and lodged a missing complaint. The police started the search and questioned a few of their friends. The cops were told that the girls were seen heading towards the mines.
The cops on reaching the site spotted their clothes near the pit. The cops started the search around 6 pm. The team of NDRF was also called to look for the girls inside the deep waters. The body of one of the girls was traced around 1:30 am, another body was retrieved around 2:30 am.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case was registered with the police. Police said the mines were not in operation but were filled with rain water. A probe has been launched.
Police inquire about mines in area
Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajat Saklecha said that they have written a letter to the mining department seeking information about the alleged illegal mines operating in the area. The villagers complained that any pits have been dug up and they remain unattended, the police are inquiring as to who owns the mining pits and whether they are permitted by the department, said the officer.
