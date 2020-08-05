Bhopal: Two sisters meet watery grave in Kolar water-filled mining pit

BHOPAL: Two sisters drowned inside a water-filled mining pit at Kolar while bathing on Tuesday. Kolar police and a team of NDRF fished out the bodies of the two minors after a seven-hour long search.

The girls - twelve-year-old Manshi Meena and nine-year-old Suman 9 - went to the mining pit filled with rain water to take a dip. The girls, residents of Sohagpur village, studied in a nearby state-run school.

Kolar police said the girls’ father Praan Meena is a labourer and had gone to work on the day. The two minors left their home in the afternoon but never returned. When Meena returned home, his wife informed him that the girls have not returned. The family and others first looked for the girls in the area but on not finding them anywhere, they approached police and lodged a missing complaint. The police started the search and questioned a few of their friends. The cops were told that the girls were seen heading towards the mines.