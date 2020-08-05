Bhopal: City lad Shobhit Nath Sharma donates coconut recycling machine worth Rs 10 lakh for Ram Temple

Bhopal: Shobhit Nath Sharma from Bhopal has donated a coconut recycling machine worth Rs 10 lakh for Ram Temple, Ayodhya.

Shobhit who is owner of MPCG Coir Llp and doing Ph.D from RNTU, Bhopal has made the machine with seal, and each part of it has been manufactured in India. “It took me one month to complete the machine," he told Free Press.

Telling in detail about the innovation, he said that the inner parts are made of coconuts, offered by devotees in temples. But its outer parts are thrown here and there. The outer part of coconut takes 5 to 7 years to mix with spoil, he said. The collected rain water in coconut husk creates foul odor and mosquitoes of malaria. “So, the machine is also helpful to keep you away from many diseases,” he said.

The coconut husk is processed through the machine and prepared coco peat powder which is used as organic fertiliser in plants. And it is also a very good alternative to traditional peat moss and Rock wool. The fibre of a coconut husk is used to make mattresses. The medicine companies used the coconut husk which has activated carbon to make medicines.

Shobhit said the waste management of the coconut offering by devotees would be done through the machine. At the same time, it will also provide employment to many youths. The cocopeat, prepared through the machine can be used in the plants of the Ram temple.

He said “ I have talked to Ram Janambhumi Tirth Trust and they have accepted it but they will take after completing the temple, ”. He said he is ready to maintain the machine free of cost throughout his life.

Sobhit is a mountaineer and social activist too. He said it is the second machine. “I made the first machine two years back and donated for Salkanpur Temple, Sehore. I want to donate another machine for Vaishno Devi temple, Jammu and Siddhivinayak temple, Mumbai,” the engineer said.