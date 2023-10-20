Bhopal: Two SIMI Men Faint After Prolonged Hunger Strike At Bhopal Jail

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two of the four Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) members, who had been on a hunger strike at Bhopal central jail for the past few days, fainted on Wednesday evening and were given glucose, the officials said. The officials added that the duo, however, refused glucose intake after gaining consciousness and even threw drip injected in their arms. Now, the jail administration has written to the state government, requesting to get the terrorists hospitalised.

Superintendent of Bhopal central jail, Rakesh Bhangre, told Free Press that two of the terrorists, Shivli and Kamruddin, had been awarded death term by the court. On the other hand, the other two terrorists—Abu Faisal and Kamran—had been awarded life term. Faisal and Kamran had raised several demands during their imprisonment at the jail, which included provision of newspapers, library, time for offering Namaz and a watch.

When their demands were not catered to, they resorted to hunger strikes. Bhangre continued by saying that the terrorists, after fainting, were being looked after by doctors. On gaining consciousness they even shooed off the doctors and denied treatment. He added that after receiving a response from the state government, further course of action will be decided.

