 Bhopal: Two MP Shooters Qualify For Asian Games, World Championships
Bhopal: Two MP Shooters Qualify For Asian Games, World Championships

Manisha Keer is daughter of a fisherman.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two girls from Madhya Pradesh hit three targets at once in the national arena as they qualified for three mega events --World Championships, Asian Championships and Asiad.

Manisha Keer is daughter of a fisherman. Shooting is recognised as an elite sport, and on top of that, the shotgun is the most expensive out of all, yet this fisherman’s daughter never allowed it to get in the way of her aspirations. Earlier, she used to help her father catch fish, which they sold at a Bhopal market. Now, she is shooting for glory. Keer, a former number one shooter in both the junior and senior categories, was on top in the National Selection Trials (Shotgun) today at the State Academy.

Similarly, Preeti Rajak overcame her financial and personal constraints and joined the Indian Army. An army recruitment advertisement changed her fortunes. She is currently ranked 60th in the world. She has taken part in various international and national tournaments and has made her opponents sweat for medals. Both Manisha and Preeti Rajak qualified for three major upcoming tournaments in trap shooting. They have trained at the Madhya Pradesh State Academy. Manisha Keer is still a state academy athlete but on the other hand, Preeti is now an Army athlete. She trains at the Indian Army range.

article-image

